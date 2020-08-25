$431.13 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will announce sales of $431.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $468.10 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

