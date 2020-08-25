4,890 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $78.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

