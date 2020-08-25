5,693 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after buying an additional 2,020,901 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,188. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.