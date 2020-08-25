5,902 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 280,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 736,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

