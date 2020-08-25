8,651 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

