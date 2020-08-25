9,201 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

