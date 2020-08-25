Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.34 ($25.10).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €18.76 ($22.07) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.61.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

