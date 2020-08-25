Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stake Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE AAN opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.