ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 56.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 55.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 115.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $304.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.91. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

