Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 115,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Accenture by 12.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.53. 21,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

