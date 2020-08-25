Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATV stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

