Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ACUR opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.36%.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

