Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 364,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 59.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 65.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $195,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE ADX remained flat at $$16.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.