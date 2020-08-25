Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 642,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,973,032. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.