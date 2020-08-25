Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.09.

AMD opened at $83.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

