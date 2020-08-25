Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 339 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.56. 25,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $178.10.

