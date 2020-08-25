Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 680.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,659. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.