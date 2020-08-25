Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 491 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of PSJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.07. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $126.23.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.