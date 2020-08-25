Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 2,150 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

PLW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 20,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,685. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

