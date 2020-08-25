Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 4,647 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,578,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,398,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,578,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 260,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

