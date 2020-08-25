Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 40,061 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,100. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

