Advisors Preferred LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $309.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.56 and its 200 day moving average is $248.57.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

