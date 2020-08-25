Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $233,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Target by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

