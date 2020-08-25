Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $235,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $38,946,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

