Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $28,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,435 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 155,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

