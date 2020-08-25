Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

EQIX stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $772.47. 371,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $754.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,310 shares of company stock worth $3,894,557. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.