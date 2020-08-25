Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Social Media Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,022 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

