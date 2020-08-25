Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 97,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.93. 45,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

