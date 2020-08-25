Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 6,680 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1,601.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 261,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,339,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

