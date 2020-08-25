Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $231.72.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

