Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 44,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 137,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 113.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,279,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 679,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 48.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

