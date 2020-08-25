Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 888.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

HIW stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

