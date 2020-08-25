Aeon Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.76 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $6,989.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00789838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

