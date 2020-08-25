Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 5929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 249,703 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 85,307 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

