Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.95. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,760,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Agenus by 573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth $59,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

