AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGPYY. Credit Suisse Group raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

