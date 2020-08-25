AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $73,595.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.38 or 0.05691385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00049984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX, BitForex, Bit-Z, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

