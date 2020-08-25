Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 49,031 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 407.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

