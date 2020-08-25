Aigen Investment Management LP Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in iRobot by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Dougherty & Co raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,636 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

