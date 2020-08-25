Aigen Investment Management LP Has $824,000 Stock Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 240.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

AMBA stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

