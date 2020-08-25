Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 22,077 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 734.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 849,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,299,000 after buying an additional 118,410 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

