Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 949.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

