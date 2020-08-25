Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 13,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.