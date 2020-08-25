Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

