AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASEKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

