Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

AKTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Insiders have sold 151,450 shares of company stock worth $1,206,845 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

