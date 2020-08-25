Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

ALIAF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

ALIAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

