Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 594,759 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

