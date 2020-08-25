Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.