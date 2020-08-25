Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,384,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ALEAF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Aleafia Health has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

